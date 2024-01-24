The Eagles owed much to the inspiration of their former No.11 – and a brace-scoring Marouane Chamakh, playing in an unconventional No.10 role – to come out on top of a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie on 24th January, 2015.

A relentless first-half saw four goals scored in the space of 13 minutes, Palace twice coming from behind to equalise, before taking the lead five minutes through the interval.

The game got off to a poor start for Palace when Graziano Pellé snuck in at a set-piece to prod home James Ward-Prowse’s corner kick after nine minutes.

But Palace were razor-sharp on the counter-attack at St Mary’s, equalising just two minutes later when a lofted ball forwards was touched down for Chamakh by Zaha, the winger collecting the return pass and feeding Yaya Sanogo. The Frenchman’s first shot was saved by Fraser Forster in the Southampton goal, but rolled out for Chamakh to bundle home.