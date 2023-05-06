Coming into the game local legend Steve Kember, who had previously played for, coached and managed the Eagles was reinstated at the helm as caretaker manager with two games to go.

He came in off the back of a defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and had to steer Palace to safety in relegation six-pointers against fellow strugglers Portsmouth and Stockport County.

The south Londoners sat in the relegation zone, three points behind Portsmouth going into their clash at Fratton Park and four behind Huddersfield Town. Palace emerged victorious, winning 4-2 on the night thanks to goals from Mikael Forsell, Aki Riihilahti and a brace from none other than Dougie Freedman.

Into the final day, it was winner takes all. Both Palace and Portsmouth were level on 46 points, and Huddersfield were on 47. Kember and his side knew they had to win at Stockport to survive, if other results were not in their favour.