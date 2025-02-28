There may have been an element of fortune to the first as Murray’s header – five minutes before the half-time whistle – bounced through a crowd of bodies on its way into the bottom corner.

Yet deliveries for Dann’s powerful second and Murray’s glancing third were on the money, and saw the Eagles race into a three-goal lead shortly after the hour mark.

Murray was soon after dismissed for a collision with Winston Reid, picking up a second booking, but Palace defended stoutly as only Enner Valencia was able to respond for West Ham with a late consolation goal.

The 3-1 win saw Palace match their previous club record of five Premier League games unbeaten away from home – a feat since replicated in 21/22, and, of course, this season – and arrived in a season in which the club finished 10th in the table, following 10 wins from their final 18 matches.