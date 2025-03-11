Priority booking for Junior Season Ticket Holders, Junior Members and Junior Gold Members is now open!

The session will take place in SE25 on Tuesday, 8th April, the perfect way to spend a day of the Easter school holidays.

Activities will begin in the Fanzone at 10:00 BST, with the training session commencing soon after, and events expected to wind down around 14:00.

The day will give fans a unique insight into the hard work that goes on in preparation for a Premier League matchday, as Oliver Glasner’s side get set to face Manchester City away that weekend.

Priority booking are now open to all Junior Season Ticket Holders, Junior Members and Junior Gold Members, who can book up to four tickets for free, enabling them to bring family or friends.

Those wishing to attend must book a ticket by clicking below. Only supporters logged into the account of a Junior Season Ticket holder, Junior Member or Junior Gold Member will initially be able to book. Please note that supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.