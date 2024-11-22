He remains just one of five players to feature for England despite playing outside the top two divisions in the post-war period, making his debut under Walter Winterbottom against Northern Ireland in 1961.

Byrne joined the club shortly before his 16th birthday, after being recommended for trials by schoolteacher and former Palace player Vincent Blore – but he reportedly needed four trials before the south Londoners were truly convinced of his potential.

He starred for Palace in the youth sides, and represented England at youth level before signing a contract on his 17th birthday; he made his debut five months later. Success was not instantaneous, but after a season bedding in soon the goals began to flow.

Byrne became a hugely popular figure at Palace, earning the nickname ‘Budgie’ for his talkative nature on the pitch. His hold-up play, close control and passing range made him a star in south London, but caught the eye further afield, too.

Scoring 30 times in 1960/61 to fire Arthur Rowe’s side to promotion, a full international call-up beckoned.

Making his debut in a 1-1 draw, playing on the inside-left against Northern Ireland, kick-started a successful international career which would last five years and see him score eight times in just 11 games.

Byrne missed out on selection for the 1966 World Cup, however, despite continuing his goalscoring form at West Ham United, where the manager Ron Greenwood described him as ‘the English Di Stefano’.

Byrne passed away in 1999, but is remembered as a legend of both Crystal Palace and West Ham, and for his impact on the international stage – from the unlikeliest of places.