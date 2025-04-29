Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt – or, as they are known to millions around the globe, Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton and Coach Beard themselves – were all in attendance as Roy Hodgson guided the Eagles into 11th place following a seven-goal thriller.

On the pitch, it was Wilfried Zaha – returning from a four-week absence – who sprinkled stardust onto the match, scoring to help his side secure a fourth win in six matches.

It was West Ham who took the lead inside 10 minutes, David Moyes' side showcasing their efficiency from set-pieces when Tomas Soucek stabbed home a half-cleared corner from close range.

But Palace’s response, roared on by a brilliant Selhurst backing, was immediate, as excellent combination play between Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew down the right flank – the former playing a reverse ball into the path of a latter – allowed the No. 9 to squeeze a precise low equaliser inside the near post.