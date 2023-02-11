During February 11th-19th inclusive, all Premier League fixtures are dedicated to No Room For Racism, as every side sends a clear message that discrimination will not be tolerated in football, or indeed in wider society.

In a week where the club joined WeAre8 – a new social media platform with zero tolerance towards hate – Palace will promote the message that there is No Room For Racism across its digital channels and in-stadium.

Manager Patrick Vieira, discussing his experiences with Rio Ferdinand, said: “There is still work to do, but… I think in England they are leading the fight against any kind of discrimination, I would say.

“Something I think is really good in this country is that fans have been banned from attending games for life if there is any kind of racist behaviour. This is a massive step forward, and I hope that different countries worldwide will follow that.”

Chris Richards also said in conversation with Ferdinand: “Growing up in Alabama, it was not such an easy place to grow up when you are black or mixed race. I was pretty much the only black kid on my team.

“We would go to tournaments and I would hear things that I probably shouldn’t have heard. You are a kid and you just try to brush it off, and after the fact I always had support from people around me.

“They understood it wasn’t right, and no matter how old you are, it is something you shouldn’t tolerate.”

Forward Odsonne Edouard said of the Palace dressing room: “I think it’s good. All the players speak with everyone and we have some laughs together. I think it’s good for a team to have this good vibe – it helps us play well.

“Everyone is open about everything. Everyone eats different foods and has different cultures, but I think we are all the same: we like the same things, we watch the same things, and we all want to win together.”

Reporting abuse at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.