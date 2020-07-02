Leicester and Palace have met 72 times in cup and league matches and both sides have won 27 games each with 18 draws. In the Premier League, Palace have won six times while the Foxes have won four - with just one draw. Palace have scored 19 goals as opposed to Leicester’s 10.

In 1996 Palace and Leicester met in the First Division play-off final at Wembley when Steve Claridge scored the Foxes' winning goal in the 120th-minute. This is still the only play-off final that Palace have lost out of the five in which they have competed.

From their first Premier League meeting on 27th September, 2014, seven players from each side are still playing for the clubs. Palace’s quartet is Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann and James McArthur while the Leicester trio is Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy.

Vardy is this season’s joint top scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals alongside Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both one ahead of Southampton’s Danny Ings. Since making his debut in 2014, Vardy has netted 99 Premier League goals.

Leicester recorded the biggest away win in top-flight history when they beat Southampton 9-0 in October last year, with both Vardy and Ayoze Perez notching hat-tricks. The only other time there have been two hat-tricks for the same side in a Premier League match was when Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires netted six efforts between them for Arsenal in 2003. Southampton were again the opposition.

Leicester moved into their current stadium in 2002, originally called the Walkers stadium and officially opened by former Foxes star Gary Lineker. It changed its name to the King Power in 2011. Palace are seeking their fourth victory at the King Power, having won 1-0 in 2014/15, 3-0 in 2017/18 and 4-1 in 2018/19. Only Liverpool have won more games at the stadium since 2014.

