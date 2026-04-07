The England internationals have both been in inspired form in red and blue in 25/26, with Palace captain Henderson keeping 10 clean sheets in 29 Premier League appearances – a total bettered by only three other ‘keepers in the division – and Wharton leading the Eagles’ assist charts, with five in the league this campaign.

As a result, the duo are both on the shortlist to earn a coveted spot in the annual EA FC Premier League Team of the Season, which would also see both players’ in-game skill ratings granted a substantial boost.

Voting is now open, and will close on Friday, 10th April at 17:00 BST. Click here to vote!