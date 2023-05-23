In the build-up to Remembrance Sunday in early November, Palace showed their support for the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion by proudly wearing poppies on match shirts in the games against Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

These shirts, worn and signed by players and in the condition they were in at full-time, were then auctioned off online via MatchWornShirt.

Palace’s two auctions raised a total of £20,868, with bidders from over 16 countries around the world.

The funds contributed to a grand total of £799,085 raised for the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion by all clubs participating in the campaign.

The Royal British Legion is there for the Armed Forces community throughout their lives, providing a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans and their families, supporting them in the face of hardships, injuries and bereavements.

But that vital work can only continue with your help. By supporting the RBL’s Poppy Appeal you’re helping to provide ongoing vital support to the Armed Forces community and ensure their unique contribution is never forgotten.

Go to www.britishlegion.org.uk to learn how your contribution will have an impact.