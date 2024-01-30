We're feeling... Green All Over!
- Trees are the ultimate carbon capture and storage machines... and we’ve planted 111 trees at our Academy, with more to come. Tree-mendous.
- Solar power produces no emissions during generation itself and has a smaller carbon footprint from 'cradle-to-grave' than fossil fuels. That’s why we’re installing solar panels at the Academy in the spring, enabling us to create our own sustainable energy source. Another reason to enjoy sunny south London.
- Our energy supplier generates electricity from 100% renewable sources. That's electric.
- Club staff have taken part in Environmental Awareness training, with our Under-16s squad also taking part in a workshop this week. Plus, the Foundation are delivering a ‘Protect the Planet’ education programme in six local schools. Education, education, education...
- In 2023, we donated 846kg of food (2,014 meals) to City Harvest – a food charity who redistribute food to those in need.