In our Premium Hospitality areas, we offer Redefine Meat products – whose reimagined pulled pork and steak are entirely vegan, and are sensationally tasty!

And in our bid to further reduce food waste, you can grab yourself a bargain after the game – with all remaining hot food sold at a 50% discount in the concourses.

But if you are an avid meat-eater, rest assured our pies and burgers are locally produced. Our pies come from 30 miles away in Kent, whilst our burgers are made by a Croydon butcher. And all the potatoes used for chips are grown in the UK.

We are thankful to our suppliers who have helped support today's initiatives, in particular Redefine Meat for their outstanding vegan products in premium hospitality and Carlsberg for supporting us on a trial of paper beer cups in a selection of concourse bars.

Find out more about what we’re up to at cpfc.co.uk/planet.