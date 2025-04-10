With three points against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and a strong away record, the Eagles will be looking to keep the rich vein of form going in the coming weeks with fixtures coming thick and fast.

The in-form South Londoners travel to the reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday, 12th April a first of two games in Double Gameweek 32, with the second coming on Wednesday, 16th April against Newcastle United.

A Double Gameweek allows players in FPL to score points across two games, rather than just the typical one. The same then happens a week later in Double Gameweek 33, where Palace first host Bournemouth on Saturday, 19th April and then travel to face Arsenal on Wednesday, 23rd April.

This presents a golden opportunity for FPL managers around the world to reap as many points as possible with Palace players, have a look at our picks below and see if they make your squad!