Sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way from 12-yards out, Zaha’s penalty was a milestone, and came fittingly in one of Palace’s most memorable Premier League victories.

Across more than 50 venues over the last three decades, the Eagles have provided some unforgettable moments on the journey to 500 Premier League goals, and we have all the stats below!

Appropriately, it was Zaha to help the club over line. The Ivorian holds the record for Palace’s most appearances in the Premier League, but also the most goals: Saturday’s was his 48th in red-and-blue.

Indeed, Palace’s longest ever spell in the Premier League means the top three goalscorers are current Eagles: Christian Benteke is second with 31, while Luka Milivojevic has 28. Chris Armstrong and Andy Johnson complete the top five – with Johnson’s tally coming from just a single season in the top-flight.