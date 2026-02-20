Alkmaar suffer blow
AZ Alkmaar, who were defeated 3-1 at Selhurst Park in the league phase, were another side who would have originally targeted a top-eight finish, only to have to settle for a play-off spot.
And they will have to come from behind on aggregate if they want to progress further after a tough night in Armenia.
FC Noah controlled proceedings in the first-half of the opening leg, with Nardin Mulahusejnović forcing an excellent save from AZ goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.
But they managed to make the breakthrough just eight minutes after half-time with captain Hovhannes Hambardzumyan blasting home after a sweeping team move.
The Dutch side belatedly threw everything at Noah in the closing stages, but in-form forward Troy Parrott was denied by the woodwork.
The winners of this tie will face AEK Athens or Sparta Prague in the next round, but former UEFA Cup runners-up AZ will need an inspired second leg at the AFAS Stadion to keep their European season alive.