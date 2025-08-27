What happens next?

The winner of the play-off tie will advance into the League phase of the tournament. The team with the most goals on aggregate following the two legs wins the tie.

If the aggregate score is level after 90 minutes in the second leg, extra-time – and if needed a penalty shootout – will decide who advances. Remember, the Eagles currently lead 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's winner at Selhurst Park last week.

If Palace can advance on aggregate, we will join 23 other winners of play-off ties in the league phase. They will then be complimented by an additional 12 teams, who were eliminated in the Europa League play-off round.

These 36 clubs will contest the league phase. Rather than every side playing against each other, teams will play six fixtures in total. The six opponents of each club will be determined by a draw.

When is the draw?

The draw for the league phase will take place on Friday, 29th August in Monaco.

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League draws will take place together, as part of the same ceremony. This is expected to get underway at 12:00 BST.

The 36 clubs will be split into six pots of six, with each team drawn against one team from each pot. Kick-off times are not expected to given instantly, but will be released in due course over the following days.