The Eagles will now face Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals after the Ukrainian Cup Holders defeated AZ Alkmaar over two legs.

But what happened in that game and the other ties? Let’s round-up all the action as the competition reaches crunch time…

Strasbourg hit back to stun Mainz

Aside from Palace-Fiorentina, the other heavyweight quarter-final matchup was between Strasbourg and Mainz 05.

And with the Germans holding a 2-0 lead after the first leg in the Rhineland, Strasbourg would need something special to advance to the semis. They found it with a sensational comeback.

Sebastian Nanasi's close-range finish set them on their way before Abdoul Ouattara's powerful header got the hosts level on aggregate before the interval.

Amidst a frenetic home crowd, Strasbourg continued to pile forward after the break and got their reward when Julio Enciso tapped into an empty net after a flowing move down the right wing.