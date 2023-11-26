A statement released from the Venables family confirmed he passed away on Saturday after a long illness.

Hailing from east London, Venables signed for Palace from Queens Park Rangers in 1974, playing 16 games for the club before being handed a coaching role by Malcolm Allison. Palace subsequently reached the 1976 FA Cup semi-finals and, that summer, Venables rose in rank to become manager.

In 1976/77, Palace gained promotion from the third to the second division, a major accomplishment considering Venables’ short tenure.

Furthering his success, Palace won promotion to the top-flight as Second Division champions in 1978/79, as Venables built the youthful, exciting team hailed the Eagles’ ‘Team of the Eighties’ – one of the most exciting epochs in the club's rich history.

In Venables’ first season as a top-flight manager, Palace topped the English football pyramid for the first and only time in September 1979. They ended the 1979/80 season in 13th place, at the time the club’s highest-ever league finish.

Following spells with Queens Park Rangers, Barcelona, Tottenham, England and Australia, Venables returned to Palace for a brief second spell as manager in summer 1998.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Terry’s family at this time.