Born in December 1933 in Harlow, Essex, Burridge began his football career with brief, but successful, stints at both Barnet and Leyton Orient, before joining Millwall for the sum of £2,000 in 1960.

The forward played 91 times and scored an impressive 62 times for the Lions across two seasons, as Millwall won the Division Four championship title.

In doing so, Burridge caught the eye of Arthur Rowe, who signed him for Palace for £8,000 in the summer of 1962.

His career continued to flourish with the Glaziers, finishing as the club’s leading goalscorer in his debut season – 1962/63 – with 14 goals, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 Easter Monday rout of Wrexham.

The following season, Burridge again topped Palace’s goalscoring charts (alongside Cliff Holton), with 20 strikes to his name under manager Dick Graham. His goals and all-round displays helped the Eagles finish second and win promotion to Division Two for the first time in the post-war era.

As his affinity with the Palace supporters – and reputation for venomous strikes which crashed into the back of the net– grew, Burridge began to develop a midfield role in the side.

He concluded his spell at Palace in 1965 with 49 goals in 124 appearances to his name, before spells at Charlton Athletic and Bedford Town saw out his career.

The club extends its deepest sympathy to Peter’s family and friends at this sad time.