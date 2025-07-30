Mark arrived at Selhurst Park in December 1967 from Q.P.R., as manager Bert Head began assembling a squad to target promotion in the 1968/69 season.

An experienced and powerful right winger, Lazarus soon endeared himself to Palace fans with his enthusiasm and ability to score goals – as well as his signature celebratory lap of honour around the ground after netting.

Lazarus started in 38 of the 42 games in our promotion-winning campaign of 68/69, scoring 11 times. His Palace career concluded with 70 appearances and 17 goals to his name.

An ebullient character, Lazarus' charisma shone in the team, particularly whenever things got tough – a big factor in our historic first-ever promotion to the top-flight.

Mark played a few games in Division One, before returning to his East London roots with Leyton Orient in October 1969.

The club sends our condolences to Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.