If you’re making the journey to Bosnia and Herzegovina, this away trip offers supporters the chance to experience a stadium with a rich history and a distinctive matchday atmosphere.
Welcome to Bijeli Brijeg – the “White Hill”.
Crystal Palace continue their European adventure with a trip to Mostar (Thursday, 19th February), taking on HŠK Zrinjski at the Zrinjski Mostar stadium – a ground steeped in history, passion and unmistakable character.
Opened in 1958, HŠK Zrinjski Stadium sits proudly in the heart of Mostar and remains the largest and most famous football ground in Hercegovina, as well as the second-largest stadium in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
With an official capacity of 25,000, including around 9,000 seats, Bijeli Brijeg is a striking sight. Its most distinctive feature is the vast west stand, built into a natural hillside and towering over the pitch – a design that gives the stadium its unmistakable silhouette and creates a wall of noise when packed.
The east stand, lower and more intimate, is traditionally home to Zrinjski’s most passionate supporters, while the away section is housed in a fenced-off area of the upper west stand, with a separate entrance for visiting fans.
The pitch itself measures 105 x 70 metres, with modern floodlighting meeting UEFA requirements for European night matches. Behind the southern goal lies an auxiliary artificial pitch, used primarily by Zrinjski’s academy.
Built with public funding and volunteer labour from the citizens of Mostar, particularly students, the stadium became a symbol of civic pride. From its opening until the early 1990s, it served as the home of FK Velež Mostar, one of Yugoslav football’s most storied clubs.
European nights, cup triumphs and packed terraces defined the stadium’s early decades, with crowds once exceeding 20,000 standing supporters before seating was introduced in the 2000s.
Few stadiums in Europe bear the physical and emotional scars that Bijeli Brijeg does.
During the Bosnian War (1992–1995), Mostar was split in two, divided by the Neretva River. The stadium – located in the western part of the city – suffered heavy damage, still visible today in places marked by bullet holes.
Beyond football, Bijeli Brijeg became a tragic symbol of the city’s trauma, reportedly used during the conflict as a collection centre for civilians. These events left a deep imprint on the stadium and the city alike.
In sporting terms, the war permanently reshaped Mostar’s football landscape. FK Velež were forced to leave their historic home in 1992 and, despite repeated calls for their return, have since played elsewhere. From 1994 onwards, the stadium has been used exclusively by HŠK Zrinjski, who hold a long-term lease with the city.
Even today, the stadium reflects Mostar’s east–west divide – a reminder that football here is never just football.
For Zrinjski supporters – known as “The Nobles” – Bijeli Brijeg is sacred ground.
Terracing is still regularly used alongside seating, helping generate an intense, old-school atmosphere. When European opposition arrives, the west stand in particular becomes a sea of red and white, with noise rolling down the hill and onto the pitch.
Under the lights, with the floodlights blazing and the stands tight to the action, this is a venue designed to test visiting teams – and thrill travelling supporters
Bijeli Brijeg’s central location means matchday buzz builds early. Cafés and bars fill across the city as supporters make their way towards the stadium, flags draped from balconies and scarves worn with pride.
Mostar itself is one of the Balkans’ most striking cities. Just a short walk away lies the iconic Stari Most (Old Bridge), arching over emerald-green water – a UNESCO World Heritage site and a symbol of resilience.
For Palace fans, it’s an opportunity to combine a European away game with the chance to explore a city full of history and local culture.
HŠK Zrinjski Stadium has been at the heart of Mostar football since 1958. From its early terraces built with the help of local volunteers to hosting European nights under the floodlights, the ground has seen it all.
For Palace supporters making the trip, it offers a distinctive away-day experience, with plenty of atmosphere and a chance to see football in a city steeped in history.
HŠK Zrinjski Mostar v Crystal Palace