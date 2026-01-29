A Stadium Carved into the City

Opened in 1958, HŠK Zrinjski Stadium sits proudly in the heart of Mostar and remains the largest and most famous football ground in Hercegovina, as well as the second-largest stadium in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With an official capacity of 25,000, including around 9,000 seats, Bijeli Brijeg is a striking sight. Its most distinctive feature is the vast west stand, built into a natural hillside and towering over the pitch – a design that gives the stadium its unmistakable silhouette and creates a wall of noise when packed.

The east stand, lower and more intimate, is traditionally home to Zrinjski’s most passionate supporters, while the away section is housed in a fenced-off area of the upper west stand, with a separate entrance for visiting fans.

The pitch itself measures 105 x 70 metres, with modern floodlighting meeting UEFA requirements for European night matches. Behind the southern goal lies an auxiliary artificial pitch, used primarily by Zrinjski’s academy.

Built by the People

Built with public funding and volunteer labour from the citizens of Mostar, particularly students, the stadium became a symbol of civic pride. From its opening until the early 1990s, it served as the home of FK Velež Mostar, one of Yugoslav football’s most storied clubs.

European nights, cup triumphs and packed terraces defined the stadium’s early decades, with crowds once exceeding 20,000 standing supporters before seating was introduced in the 2000s.