What to do…
Strasbourg’s festive markets – which officially open the day before matchday – are a must.
Dating back to 1570, the Capital of Christmas’ annual market is the oldest in France and one of the oldest in Europe, attracting scores of visitors with its beautifully decorated facades, plethora of market stalls, and a stunning 30m-tall Christmas tree.
Head on down to Christkindelsmärik Arch and expect wooden stalls, mulled wine, and twinkly lights everywhere – it's impossible not to get swept up in it.
For those avoiding the shops, Strasbourg is home to a vibrant cultural offering, including an opera house, France’s only National Theatre outside of Paris; and 11 museums – including one dedicated to Chocolate, and the mysterious Vodou [Voodoo] Museum!
And if you’re seeking a view, you can either lose yourself in the beautiful Petite France; drift around on an enclosed boat tour; or make the heady climb up to reach the top of Notre-Dame de Strasbourg for a stunning city-wide vista.
As for specialty dishes, you’ve plenty of local, Alsatian choices: choucroute garnie (braised sauerkraut, with an assortment of salted meats, sausages and potatoes); tarte flambée (essentially France’s answer to pizza); baeckeoffe (slow-cooked marinated meats with potatoes and leeks) – plenty of opportunity to warm yourself up on a winter’s day.
Match Details
RC Strasbourg v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 27th November
- 20:00 GMT kick-off / 21:00 local time
- UEFA Conference League
- Stade de la Meinau
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s Conference League visit are now sold out, though a waiting list is currently open for fans hoping to secure a place – find out more by clicking here.