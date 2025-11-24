Supporters can find recommendations surrounding the trip to Strasbourg below.

Where to go on matchday…

On matchday, RC Strasbourg recommend supporters attending the match gather in the late afternoon in the city centre, at the juncture between Route du Polygone and Avenue Jean Jaurès, at the south-east corner of Parc de l’Étoile.

There are two bars here they recommend: La Roue Libre and Les Tontons Flambeurs.

A guided Fan Walk to the stadium – which is estimated to take between 30-40 minutes – will take place at 18:30 CET (local time), ahead of the 20:00 GMT kick-off. This will include a police presence.

Following the match, local police will also conduct a Fan Walk back to the city centre.