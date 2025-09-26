Football gaming fans worldwide are busily getting stuck into the launch of EA Sports’ latest title – and Crystal Palace players and supporters can now check out how their favourite stars have been rated.

Each player card is scored out of 100 across six categories – pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending, and physicality – with the most relevant stats for each position weighted to produce an overall rating.

For Palace, Guéhi and Mateta lead the way with the top Overall score of 82, an improvement of one point and three points on their respective EA FC 25 ratings.

Just behind the duo are defensive duo Dean Henderson and Daniel Muñoz on 81, with new arrival Yeremy Pino also in the 80s with an Overall score of 80.

Palace's EA Sports FC 26 ratings

Check out the full Crystal Palace EA FC 26 ratings below!