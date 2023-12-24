The group included first-team captain Joel Ward and England international Marc Guéhi; Palace Women's stars Demi Lambourne, Hayley Nolan and Shanade Hopcroft; and a number of Under-21s and Under-18s stars, who visited the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust's 'Rainbow Children's Unit'.

There, they handed out gifts, posed for pictures, signed autographs, chatted with the hospital’s young patients, sung Christmas carols – and even challenged some patients to a few games on the PlayStation!

As well as leaving the young patients delighted, hospital staff were also cheered by the visit, noting the positive impact it had on the children and their families.

May Chu, Senior Play Specialist within the Rainbow Children’s Unit, said: "It was wonderful to see the children’s faces light up when they met the players. Their visit really lifted their spirits and made their Christmas even more special.

“Many of our patients are living in the borough and so I’m sure a visit from their local team will be one to remember!”

David, who had just celebrated his 15th birthday on the ward, added: “Meeting the players made me so happy, and gave me the confidence I need to play well in my own basketball games. Their encouraging words gave me a second light of hope.”

Matthew Kershaw, Chief Executive of Croydon Health Services NHS Trust and the borough’s Place-Based Leader for Health, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Crystal Palace Football Club for their generosity and for taking the time to visit the children on our wards during this special time of year.

“These gestures bring a little extra joy to the young patients needing hospital care this Christmas and we are so thankful for their kindness and support.”