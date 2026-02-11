Replacing the previous Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, Premier League With Pride is designed to reduce the pressure placed on individual players while broadening league-wide responsibility.

The new initiative brings together the ongoing LGBTQ+ work the league and clubs carry out across the year to help deliver long-term change.

The initiative has been developed in consultation with clubs, representatives from LGBTQ+ supporters’ groups and a wide range of stakeholders, with a focus on embedding three core themes throughout the League and clubs’ work: education, celebration and action.

Premier League With Pride will be displayed around Selhurst Park in a variety of forms ahead of tonight's game against Burnley, and we will come together to show our collective pride.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Premier League With Pride demonstrates our ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community, and our commitment to ensuring that football is for everyone and inclusivity is embedded across all areas of the game.

“I am pleased that progress has been made in recent years and we will maintain our work with clubs to ensure this continues.

“This includes taking action against discrimination both in stadiums and online, as well as celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

"We want everyone involved in football to feel welcome, supported and comfortable being themselves.

“Education is important to help people develop a stronger understanding of LGBTQ+ inclusion and the importance of showing support, challenging inequality and making the case for greater representation.”

The campaign has also partnered with Switchboard, the UK’s national LGBTQ+ helpline, which will train player care teams across clubs and be promoted within stadiums.

Founder of Proud and Palace, Stephanie Fuller, who also founded Switchboard and is CEO of the group, said: “Football has a unique power to build and strengthen communities, often creating lifelong friendships. However, every now and then, we all need somewhere else to discuss things that can feel difficult to share.

“Switchboard has been providing a safe, non-judgmental, non-directive and confidential space for the LGBTQ+ community since 1974.

“Through our collaboration with the Premier League, we will ensure LGBTQ+ people across the football community know they’re not alone and that support from our trained volunteers is on hand, 365 days a year.”

How to report abuse

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace, regardless of gender or sexuality. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

We can all play a part in reporting homophobic and transphobic abuse or chanting. If you see it on a matchday, challenge it and report it, by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669.

Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a CPFC staff member.

You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues. They will do their best to help.

Football is for everyone, and all should feel welcome. If you witness abuse, challenge it and report it. Thank you for your support.