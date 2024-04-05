Every Premier League fixture which takes place between 6th-15th April inclusive will be dedicated to the No Room For Racism campaign, which is a chance for clubs to come together to reinforce important messaging around our collective commitment to improving diversity and fighting discrimination.

At Saturday's match, messaging will be displayed around Selhurst Park in a variety of forms, and players will take the knee ahead of kick-off to show their unity against all forms of discrimination.

Football is a diverse sport which brings together communities and cultures. This diversity makes the game stronger and we are working to ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game.

As part of the club’s continued commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, the Palace For All EDI group recently held an internal staff event at Selhurst Park called EDI: First Steps to Change.

The panel discussion set out to engage employees from across the club and Palace for Life Foundation with various EDI spaces, exploring themes, challenges and barriers with professionals within the industry.

This was conducted with the goal of sparking meaningful discussions which would empower, educate and enhance the club’s commitment to strengthening our EDI strategy for all.

The distinguished panel leading discussions comprised Troy Townsend, recognised for his impactful contributions over 13 years at Kick It Out; Liz Ward, a trailblazer in workplace empowerment and community engagement at Stonewall (an LGBTQ+ human rights organisation); Ebs Rahman, the visionary founder of Nujum Sports, committed to fostering inclusivity for Muslim athletes; and Chris Paouros, a seasoned consultant, advisor and respected Charity Trustee.