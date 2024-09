Oliver Glasner's Men's team – looking to build on last season's top-ten finish – and Laura Kaminski's Women – who have just kick-started their first-ever top-flight season – celebrated the 100th anniversary of the opening of Selhurst Park with a joint team photo at Selhurst Park.

Harking back to the traditional team photos of Crystal Palace past, the 2024/25 editions were taken in SE25 in front of the iconic Holmesdale Road stand.