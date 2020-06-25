The players are: Dion-Curtis Henry, Kian Flanagan, Jason Lokilo, Jacob Mensah and Joe Tupper.

The club wishes each player well with his future endeavours and thanks them for their contribution.

Full lists can be found below.

*Denotes that an offer has been made

Retained

Players under-24

Brandon Aveiro

Scott Banks

David Boateng*

Malachi Boateng

Lewis Bryon*

Luke Dreher

Kevin Gonzalez

Lewis Hobbs

Nya Kirby

Gio McGregor*

Tyrick Mitchell

Brandon Pierrick

Jay Rich-Baghuelou

Jairo Riedewald

Sean Robertson*

Nikola Tavares*

Oliver Webber*

Sam Woods

Players over-24

Jordan Ayew

Christian Benteke

Gary Cahill

Scott Dann

Vicente Guaita

Stephen Henderson

Wayne Hennessey

Ryan Inniss

Jaroslaw Jach

Martin Kelly

Cheikhou Kouyate

James McArthur

James McCarthy

Max Meyer

Luka Milivojevic

Mamadou Sakho

Jeffrey Schlupp

Alexander Sorloth

James Tomkins

Andros Townsend

Patrick van Aanholt

Joel Ward

Connor Wickham

Wilfried Zaha

Released and eligible for free transfers

Dion-Curtis Henry

Kian Flanagan

Jason Lokilo

Jacob Mensah

Joe Tupper

