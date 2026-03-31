Now into its eighth season, the popular gaming competition gives fans a shot at glory on the virtual pitch, by mixing it with the best from other top-tier sides and winning silverware for their favourite club – as well as a share of a £100,000 prize pool.

The Eagles were this year represented by Ethan 'EthxnH' Higgins, a former England international qualifying for Palace for a fourth time; and Ben 'BrigArmy17' Brigadle, a previous quarter-finalist with West Ham United.

The duo excelled in the league phase of the competition earlier this month, winning six of their eight matches in Group A, finishing ahead of Chelsea, West Ham and Fulham – and behind only Manchester City.

Results comprised two thrashings of Fulham (3-0 and 9-2); one win apiece against Chelsea (a 2-4 loss for BrigArmy17, but a 5-4 win for EthxnH); a double over West Ham (6-2 and 2-1 respectively); and one win apiece against reigning champions Manchester City (4-2 win for BrigArmy17, but a 2-3 loss for EthxnH).