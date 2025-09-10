With today (Wednesday, 10th September) marking World Suicide Prevention Day, we are proud to be one of the 20 clubs to announce the new initiative.

Shockingly, recent data shows that someone in the UK takes their own life every 90 minutes, and one in four people have had suicidal thoughts.

Having the first conversation can make all the difference.

Football has a unique ability to bring people together, recognised by the ‘Inside Matters’, campaign, which marks our long-term commitment to supporting mental health and emotional wellbeing across players, fans, communities and schools.

At Crystal Palace, in tandem with Together Against Suicide, we aim to encourage open conversations on suicide prevention, and signpost fans to the expert services that exist.

How to find support

Whatever you’re going through, on matchday, you can speak to one of our Mental Health First Aiders, or a member of our Safeguarding department, by going to our Information Desk.

Alternatively, you can call Samaritans at any time, from any phone, for free, on 116 123. If you would prefer to write your thoughts down, you can instead email jo@samaritans.org. Please note this may take several of days to receive a response.

Supporters can alternatively call Croydon Council’s 24-hour mental health crisis line on 0800 731 2864 (option 1).

Readers can also reach out to Sporting Chance – the mental health charity for professional sportspeople – and Hub of Hope, the UK’s largest mental health support directory, which contains details of tens of thousands of mental health support services across the country.

Supporters can also consult the Premier League’s online hub, which equips fans with the skills and confidence to interrupt negative thought spirals, and start meaningful conversations and guide those who need it towards expert support.