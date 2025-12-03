Captain Jasper Judd, midfielder Euan Danaher, centre-back Sean Somade, and first-year scholars Ajean-Ray Greaves and Daniel Owoade spent the afternoon reading with Year One pupils.

After being welcomed into the classroom and getting to know the children, the players moved into a separate room where pupils joined them in small groups – one child per player – for focused reading sessions.

Working through a specially designed booklet, the players supported the children with activities including Red Words (words that don’t sound as they appear), Speedy Green Words, vowel and consonant exercises, and simple spelling and sentence tasks.

Each player spent around 10–15 minutes with each pupil, completing sessions with two children apiece.

Sitting alongside the pupils at their tables, the lads created an energetic, encouraging environment – sharing high-fives, laughing together, and making the experience fun. Greaves was the first to complete the booklet with his pupil, and was jubilant about it too.

The afternoon ended with the group watching the Year One class rehearse songs from their Christmas nativity performance, with a couple of the players joining in with the singing and clapping at the back.

An animated Danaher, still catching his breath from the busy afternoon, reflected: “It’s great to be a role model for these kids and hopefully inspire them to choose positive paths, whether that’s football or anything else.

“It’s also nice to step away from our routine and spend time in the community – it was a really good experience for both them and us.”

Grinning from ear to ear, Greaves added: “It’s important for the younger generation to have people they can look up to and learn from. Spending time with them gives their day a lift, and hopefully it’s something that helps them and us grow.”

Player Care Officer James Odagi, clearly delighted by the interactions, said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for the boys to get out into the community and give something back to local children.

“It also allows them to work with younger students and understand the responsibility that comes with representing the badge.”