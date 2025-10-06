Both Oliver Glasner's and Jo Potter's squads were photographed in our new Macron home kit to commemorate the campaign, a classic early season tradition.

It's a landmark year for both sides, with the Men's team competing in major European competition for the very first time following our historic FA Cup triumph in May. Both the FA Cup and the Community Shield sitting proudly alongside Glasner's players for the first time in a squad photo.

The Women's team are taking part in the restructured WSL2 league under new manager Potter, looking to return to the top-flight at the first attempt.