Delivered in partnership with the FA, the Football Black List’s regional celebration series aims to shine a light on individuals and organisations making a difference in their local areas, honouring contributions from across the UK football industry.

Laura’s work with the club sees her oversee the safeguarding and welfare of the club’s young representatives, from pre-Academy all the way through to any crossover with the first-team squads, as well as all supporters and participants of CPFC activities – embedding procedures and policies to keep everybody safe.

And at last month’s event at the iconic Brixton House, Laura was celebrated for her efforts since joining Palace in 2021, her previous work in professional football and her time as a grassroots coach and welfare officer, with the official nomination text reading: “Laura has transformed Crystal Palace’s safeguarding culture by embedding proactive systems, policies, and support structures.

"She is especially impactful with young people, providing holistic guidance across football, education, and personal development. Her leadership champions diversity and inclusion in safeguarding practice across the club."

Laura commented: “I'm so grateful for the whole process; the beautiful people who nominated me, the wonderful panellists agreeing, and then stepping onto the stage to receive the award, all in South London!

“What made it even more special was being there with my husband and two kids, who inspire me to keep pushing in this industry – and if I can inspire more girls and women to realise there is space for them in elite and professional sport, then I feel I’ve accomplished something special.

“Thank you to my Safeguarding team at Palace for being so incredible, and for the whole Football Black List team for the amazing job they do. Roll on 2026!”

Supported by The FA, Premier League, Professional Footballers Association, English Football League, PGMOL, LMA and Kick It Out, the Football Black List shines a light on those who are inspiring the next generation, highlighting Black talent making huge contributions in communities across the UK. You can find out more here.