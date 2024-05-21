Palace have been represented in the Three Lions squad for over a century now, with their previous high point coming in 1991 when three of their players made the starting XI in a friendly against New Zealand.

Charles Chenery (First cap 1872)

Total England caps: 3

Chenery lined up for England in the first recognised international football match, facing Scotland in November 1872. The game took place at West of Scotland Cricket Club's ground, in Partick, and finished as a goalless draw, setting the tone for many an England-Scotland encounter over the next 150 years. He was recalled for the rematch at the Kennington Oval in London, scoring England's fourth in a 4-2 win.

Horace Colclough (1914)

Caps won at Palace: 1

Total England caps: 1

The left-back became the first player in the club’s history to win an England cap when he played for the Three Lions in a 1914 British Home Championships international victory against Wales at Ninian Park. It would prove to be England’s penultimate match before the outbreak of World War One, and during the conflict Colclough suffered a leg injury, speculated to have been picked up playing football for the British Army, or a gunshot wound.