Vieira is currently the only black manager in the Premier League and believes football can be used as a positive example to show how people from different backgrounds can live in harmony. Speaking to the students, he said: “Football is a really good reflection of our society. I think we should use football to talk about our differences, and those differences shouldn’t stop us from living well together.

“An example is just looking at our dressing room, people come from all around the world, and we accept our differences and work and fight to win football matches together.”

No Room for Racism is a campaign created by the Premier League which exists to tackle racism on and off the pitch and to promote equality and inclusion across all areas of football.

October also marks Black History Month in the UK. It celebrates the historical achievements and contributions of black people in this country and around the world, as well as what more needs to be done to ensure our education system is fit for purpose.