As part of the No Room for Racism campaign, Vieira joined conversations with 20 students from Palace for Life’s Targeted Intervention programme – which aims to divert young people away from crime – to talk about his experience dealing with racism in his career, diversity within the Premier League and the club, and how football can be used as a force for good when combatting racism in society.
Vieira was born in Senegal before moving to Dreux in France when he was a child, and has played in France, Italy and London, before managing New York City F.C. in the United States.