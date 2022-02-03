Vieira took over at Selhurst Park in July and has overseen a transformation of the squad and the playing style, his Palace side registering impressive victories over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and others this season.

His nomination for the Manager of the Year award comes alongside Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, West Ham’s David Moyes, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Sutton United’s Matt Gray – the latter of whom guided Sutton to the Football League.

Among the players, Gallagher and Mitchell are nominated for Young Player of the Year. Gallagher has been a driving force in Palace’s midfield since his arrival on loan from Chelsea, scoring seven Premier League goals and earning himself a first senior England call-up in the process.