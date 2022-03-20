Palace lost 1-0 against Chelsea last time out in a very even game. Vieira looked at the Wembley clash on Sunday and stressed that his side must remain structured without shackling their offensive ability.

"We can express ourselves and be compact at the same time. It will be about managing those good or bad periods as a team. To get the result we want we will have to be well-coordinated and play a team game.

"It will be really important for us to play well as a team regarding what we want to achieve, if we want to stay deeper or go higher. But we will have to be compact one way or the other to not allow them to play around, because when they have the possession they are good.

"This is what we need to take to the semi-final against Chelsea: to fight, to work hard, to work well, but to play as well. Because we will have possession and when we have possession we have to play forward and want to create chances and want to score goals. But we have to do it together."

At his disposal is a squad mixing youthful verve with experience, with the likes of Michael Olise, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guéhi having lined-up alongside James McArthur, Joel Ward and Cheikhou Kouyaté this season.

Among Palace's ranks are players like Ward, McArthur and Wilfried Zaha who have competed at Wembley before, with McArthur even having won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2013.