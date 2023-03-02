With Vincent Kompany at Burnley as well, one of the youngest managers in football, do you get the sense that there is a generational shift taking place?

“I believe so and I think that Vincent, like myself and Chris Hughton as well, we can be a positive example for this new generation who want to go into coaching.

“You always need a role model when you’re growing up. If we can be good role models for those young players, that will be really good, but having Vincent, things will start to change – too slowly for me – but hopefully in the next couple of years we will have more of those Vincent Kompanys.

“I did not have a role model. I had [City Football Group Managing Director] Brian Marwood behind me, pushing me, helping me because he believed that I could achieve something good in football and be a good coach. He saw that I was prepared to do the hard work to get there. His support was important for me and regardless of who we are, we all need support to achieve the success we want to achieve.”

You work with a lot of young players at Crystal Palace. What do you think you might do to try to encourage some of those young players to move into coaching later on?

“I think it’s just to make them understand that, when you finish your career, there is a life after football. Whatever you want to do, it’s up to you.

“It’s important for us to make them understand that staying in the game and doing what they love can be something really exciting for the future.

“We have to open their minds and start making them understand about coaching, or other responsibilities – it could be as a Sporting Director [for example].

“Working with a couple of players who are getting to the end of their career, it’s always good to open their minds to start to think about what’s good for them.”

Now you’re a Premier League manager yourself, do you feel responsible for providing opportunities to your own staff and at your own club?

“Not responsible, but of course I want to be an example, I would say.

“I’m at a really good football club, well run, and I believe as a football club, when we talk about Crystal Palace, we look at the diversity of this football club. We’re looking at the diversity of south London.

“That place represents London and itself and what our society should be, and if I can inspire some young players from south London, or anywhere around the world, to be a manager one day, this is a responsibility I will take.”