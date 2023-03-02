The Crystal Palace manager remains the sole black manager to be leading a club in the top-flight of men’s or women’s football in England.
Speaking to Financial Times Sports Editor, Josh Noble, Vieira reflected on that alarming statistic in a wide-ranging interview in which he also discussed his own journey to becoming a Premier League manager.
43% of the players in the Premier League are black, but only four percent of coaches in the Premier League and English Football League are black. In leadership positions, it’s 1.5% representation. Can you make any sense of why there are so few black people in positions of power in football?
“I think it’s quite disturbing really, and really difficult to understand.
“When you mention those stats, and looking at the number of minorities and black players you have, and you see how many stay in the game in those positions… it’s difficult to understand.
“I went through in my head and tried to understand the reason why, and I think it’s something we have to talk about. This is why I’m here today: it is something that has to change.
“I strongly believe that the passion for the game is still there and, after playing on the field… I believe there is an opportunity for us to stay in the game, but those opportunities are not there for us, and this is something that has to change.”