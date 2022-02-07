Kouyaté and his compatriots overcame Egypt on penalties on Sunday night, with the Palace No. 8 playing 65 minutes. It is the first time they’ve lifted the AFCON trophy, and was their second final in a row.

Speaking on Monday, Vieira said: “I’m really happy for Cheikhou and for Senegal. We are talking about a big nation of football who managed to win its first Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal have had some wonderful generations of players and this is the first time they managed to win it.

“This is something people will always remember – the first generation to win AFCON. It is a really proud moment for Cheikhou and the rest of the players and they achieved something bigger than what they think it is.

“The first one people will always remember. The country, when you look at the way they celebrate, it’s happiness. ‘Finally, we get what we deserve,’ that’s what people have been saying. This is a proud moment he has to enjoy.”