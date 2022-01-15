Hinshelwood, a right-back raised in Croydon, came through Palace’s Academy ranks alongside his brother Martin in the early 1970s, and went on to make 319 appearances for the club.

He established himself in the first-team, helped to win the Division Two title and earned Player of the Season in 1979/80 and 1980/81, Palace’s two campaigns back in the top-flight.

He left south London in 1983 for Oxford United, before representing Millwall, Colchester United and a range of lower-league sides. He later became Steve Kember’s assistant – and then successor – at Whyteleafe.

His performances over 10 years saw him voted into the club’s ‘centenary XI’ in 2005, and ‘Doris’, as he was affectionately nicknamed, is widely regarded as one of Palace’s greatest defenders.

Everyone at the club shares their deepest sympathies with Paul’s wife Rita and family.