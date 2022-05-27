Alexander, who will leave the club this year after 26 years of service, was selected as the standout CEO in the league at the FBA’s annual award ceremony.

Phil joined the club in 1996 after a career in both professional football and American football and led Palace through two periods of administration in 1999 and 2010, as well as experiencing relegation twice and promotion to the top-flight three times.

He became the longest-serving Premier League CEO and was a member of the FA Council, representing the Premier League, and sat on the FA’s Professional Game Board.

After a short break, Phil will now be engaged by the club as a part-time consultant.

“Twenty-six years…its been an incredible ride,” he told the club’s fans on the pitch after the final game of the season. “For the club now to be playing its 10th season in the Premier League is unbelievable.

“We have exciting talent coming through the Academy, Palace women are going from strength to strength and our foundation does some brilliant work in the community.

“This is a wonderful time to be a Palace fan.”

Chairman Steve Parish added his thanks: “This club has been in admin twice, and twice this man has taken us through administration. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Phil, so I thank him for that.”