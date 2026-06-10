The Palace playmaker has been selected for coach Luis de la Fuente’s 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament, in what will be his second FIFA World Cup Finals.

Pino was part of the Spanish squad which was eliminated by Morocco on penalties in the Round of 16 in Qatar in winter 2022, although – then just 20-years-old – he did not feature in four matches from the bench.

Having won the UEFA Conference League in his debut season with Palace, however – contributing 10 goal involvements and scoring in all four regular competitions the Eagles took part in – Pino is hoping to secure similar glory with Spain this summer, with La Roja’s campaign kicking off next Monday against Cabo Verde in Atlanta.