Mile Jedinak

(Palace 2011-2016, Villa 2016-2019)

The tough-tackling Australian, whose arrival at Selhurst provided so much of the heart behind Palace’s promotion push, also went on to work at Villa – the final club of his celebrated playing career – as Loan Player Development Coach, but joined Tottenham last season under Ange Postecoglou.

Jedinak captained Palace between 2011 and 2016, sensationally scoring an 89th-minute winner against Peterborough United on the final day of the 12/13 season to secure an eventually-profitable Championship play-off place.

He continued to serve the club with distinction in the Premier League – leading the Eagles out at Wembley in the 2016 FA Cup final – before moving to Villa in August of that year, where he played 80 times during three seasons in the Championship as the West Midlands side also won promotion via the play-offs.