Gareth Southgate
(Palace 1988-1995, Villa 1995-2001)
The most successful England manager of modern times, Southgate graduated from Palace’s youth system in 1990, having joined the club aged 16. He would later return to formally open Palace’s new Academy facilities after having made 191 appearances for the club, including captaining the club to the First Division title.
Defensive stalwart Southgate was equally celebrated at Villa, lifting the League Cup in his first season in the West Midlands, reaching the 99/00 FA Cup Final and playing 243 times over six seasons before departing to Middlesbrough.
Further connections:
While the list above (and indeed below) is by no means exhaustive, other players to have represented both clubs include:
- Barry Bannan
- Joe Bulcock
- George Clarke
- Stan Collymore
- Rob Edwards
- John Fashanu
- Lewis Grabban
- George Graham
- Andy Gray
- Ray Houghton
- Paul Mortimer
- Jack Palethorpe
- Kevin Phillips
- Wayne Routledge
- Scott Sinclair
- Steve Staunton
- Stuart Taylor
Further individuals to have represented both clubs include Palace's first-ever and longest-serving manager, Edmund Goodman, for whom injury at Villa prompted a move into football administration and, subsequently, management; and former Villa player Terry Bullivant, who coached at Palace and briefly took the reins as caretaker manager alongside Steve Kember after Steve Bruce's resignation.