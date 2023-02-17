Despite the Eagles and Bees meeting in the league on just three occasions since 1964 – all draws in the Premier League – there remain historical ties aplenty, with a number of influential figures also representing both clubs down the years.

Our list, however, hones in on just four players who have made senior appearances for both teams in (relatively) recent times…

Jeffrey Schlupp

(Brentford 2011 (loan), Palace 2017-present)

While Palace’s current No.15 is more regularly deployed as a midfielder these days, the young Jeffrey Schlupp played in a huge number of roles, a goal-packed spell up-front on loan at Brentford in early 2011.

The then-19-year-old scored six times in nine appearances for the Bees in the EFL League One, also starting in their defeat to Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley, before returning to parent club Leicester City, from where he moved to Palace in 2017.