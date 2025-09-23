It all got started at an overcast Copers Cope on Saturday morning, as Palace Under-18s – whose free-scoring form has already powered them to some spectacular results this season – ground out a harder-fought, but just as professional, 2-0 win over Reading.

Palace settled into possession well early on and their patience was rewarded in the seventh minute. A long, searching pass from Charlie Walker-Smith forced a defensive error – a misjudged header followed by a wayward backpass – which presented Stuart Oduro with a golden opportunity.

Alert and lively, Oduro used his pace to get in behind the defence, showed great composure, and stretched to prod the ball home – giving the young Eagles a deserved lead with his fifth goal of the 2025/26 campaign.