Just 14 minutes later and Palace had their second, this time through Kirsty Howat; it all started from Ashleigh Weerden driving at the Forest defence and then shooting, with her effort looking set to spin out for a corner. Howat had other ideas however, and made a determined run to the back post to squeeze the ball past Emily Batty.
Elise Hughes, making her first competitive start since her long-term injury was sustained in April 2024, hit the woodwork as Palace sought to make it three.
Forest did manage to make it a tense finish by pulling one back in the third minute of added time, after Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah scored with a fierce effort from range.
But Palace held on to claim a fully-deserved three points at the City Ground, and continue the Eagles’ perfect weekend.
Monday, 22nd September
Browne beats the buzzer to captain Palace past Leeds