Guéhi’s coach Owen added: "He's bigger, stronger and taller now but honestly Marc still plays with exactly the same style he did as a child,"
"He's calm, intelligent and such a naturally talented defender, playing with his head up and with brilliant timing and tackles.
“He was very focused, determined, he made the hard stuff look easy. His timing was impeccable for a young kid. He wasn’t a flair player, he was just solid in his determination to win a ball, make a tackle and make a pass. He was top drawer.”
Since the year 2000, when Guéhi was born, more than 1,000 clubs playing in 100 divisions throughout the men's and women's football pyramid in England and Wales have received grants from the Premier League Stadium Fund totalling more than £200 million.
Cray Wanderers being one of those clubs receiving some of those funds have managed to build an impressive ground in Flamingo Park, with a 250-seat covered stand, all-weather astroturf pitch and LED floodlights.