They have also been supporting people of all ages who need it most, as well as providing much-needed funding to non-league, grassroots and women’s clubs to enhance stadium facilities for players and fans.

One of the grassroots clubs to benefit is Cray Wanderers, in south east London, where Guéhi started his footballing journey. He visited their brand new stadium, Flamingo Park, which was built with the help of a £150,000 contribution from the Premier League Stadium Fund.

“It’s so good to be back,” Guéhi said upon returning to Flamingo Park. “I’m really happy to be here to be honest - it’s somewhere where I used to come and play games as a young kid.

“This wasn’t even here! The pitches were long-ways and there were loads of mini pitches everywhere and they had a main pitch around the back, but this is really nice - the facilities are amazing.