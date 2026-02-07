The free two-day event will take place at Armature Works, a dynamic and iconic downtown waterfront venue where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches.

That match round includes Palace's home fixture against West Ham United – currently set for Saturday, 18th April, at 10:00 EST (15:00 BST), albeit subject to movement to Sunday, 19th April should the Eagles reach the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals.

The event captures the magic of matchday for every fan in attendance, bringing the unrivalled energy and passion of the Premier League, its clubs and its stars, to life for millions watching from afar.

Beyond the live action, supporters at the event will enjoy a packed programme of exciting activities – and with more exciting Palace-related details to be revealed soon.

Please note the event will once again be free, but will be ticketed – with registration opening soon.

