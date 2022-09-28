“I’m happy to be here,” said Cabaye. “To be honest, I’ve missed this place. I’m happy to see some familiar faces and also happy to see how the football club has improved year after year - the club deserves that.”

“I saw Danny [Young] the kitman. I’ve also seen a couple of players: Luka [Milivojević], Jeff [Schlupp], Joel [Ward], Macca [James McArthur], James Tomkins. It [brings back] some very good memories. I had a very good time here and as I said it’s nice for me to be back here and I’m enjoying the visit.

“[The Academy] is completely different. I came here once for a training session [when I was a player], but otherwise no I was not [here often]. I can see a proper Academy, for a good Premier League club, it’s also important for the future.”

The midfielder was signed from Paris Saint-Germain on 10th July 2015 and scored on his Premier League debut against Norwich City on the opening day of the 2015/16 campaign. He made over 100 appearances for Palace and scored 10 goals.

After a brief stint in the United Arab Emirates and a short spell at Saint-Étienne, he returned to PSG as their Academy Sporting Director.