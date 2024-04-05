The defender made his debut over 15 years ago, in a 3-0 win against Barnsley and he hasn't looked back since. The then-17-year-old had been with Palace for three years after joining from Tottenham Hotspur aged 14.

Reflecting on Clyne's first arrival, Academy Director Gary Issott said in 2019: "Clyney was struggling with the travel to Tottenham, as he was living with him mum in Brixton.

"Spurs let him go, and of course I knew him and spoke to his mum – so I said we’d take him. He was an Under-14. That was the best free transfer we’ve probably ever had!"

Two spells at the club has seen him cross the 200 apperance milestone earlier in the season, not bad for the boy from Brixton.

