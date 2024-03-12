The summer signing from Manchester United enjoyed a Crystal Palace debut to remember back in December, contributing a number of impressive stops on the way to a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

In doing so, he became the 15th goalkeeper to represent the club since the 2004/05 season – but how many of them can you name in just FIVE minutes?

To qualify for our list below, the goalkeepers must have made a competitive league appearance in Palace colours since the beginning of the 04/05 season.

Test your knowledge in our quiz below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.